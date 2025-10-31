Back in September, news broke that Nova Launcher’s original founder and developer was asked to step away from the app and cease activities related to open sourcing the app. This news didn’t sit well with the Android community. While work on that is still taking place, it appears a Discord channel dedicated to Nova Launcher is still very active with a healthy community. Over on that channel, a new build of Nova (8.1.3) has been released, bringing with it a bunch of new features.

A note published alongside the apk file says that the majority of these changes were built by the original development team over a year ago. While not available via the official Nova Launcher website, it will be rolling out to Google Play as version 8.1.3. You can view the changelog below, as well as follow the link to the Discord channel if you want to follow along.

What’s Inside Version 8.1.3

Nova Now & Cards Overhaul — The Nova Now experience has received a major facelift, and more functionality has been added to the Cards section: Redesigned Media Card : The Media Card has been completely refreshed for a cleaner look and better control.

: The Media Card has been completely refreshed for a cleaner look and better control. New Card Features : Users can now pin Shortcuts directly into their Cards and make cards dismissable so you can tailor your feed exactly how you like it.

: Users can now pin Shortcuts directly into their Cards and make cards dismissable so you can tailor your feed exactly how you like it. Weather Card Added : Get the latest forecasts right where you need them with the brand new Weather Card!

: Get the latest forecasts right where you need them with the brand new Weather Card! Calendar Card Update : The Calendar Card has also received an update for better usability.

: The Calendar Card has also received an update for better usability. Search Bar Customization : New options have been added to customize the style of the Nova Now search bar.

: New options have been added to customize the style of the Nova Now search bar. Instant Search : For those who jump right into searching, there’s a new option to automatically show the keyboard when Nova Now opens.

: For those who jump right into searching, there’s a new option to automatically show the keyboard when Nova Now opens. Spotify Integration : The Spotify integration has also been polished.

: The Spotify integration has also been polished. Search History & Compatibility Search History Saved : Search history for web suggestions is now saved and searchable across sessions! There is an option to turn this feature off in the settings for users who prefer to keep it private.

: Search history for web suggestions is now saved and searchable across sessions! There is an option to turn this feature off in the settings for users who prefer to keep it private. Android Support : Compatibility has been updated to fully support the latest Android versions.

: Compatibility has been updated to fully support the latest Android versions. Stability: Stability improvements have been included across the board to keep things running smoothly.

This seems good. Long live Nova!

Cheers Diego!