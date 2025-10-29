Samsung is bringing Samsung Internet to PC users in a new beta program for Windows machines. The concept makes enough sense: to create a more connected and seamless browser experience by expanding Samsung Internet access points.

Samsung highlights synced bookmarks and browser history across your Galaxy phone and desktop computer, as well as synced Samsung Pass login and autofill data. And of course, Galaxy AI integration is built into Samsung Internet, enabling instant webpage summarization and more intelligent information discovery.

Privacy and security is mentioned, with smart anti-tracking available as well as a real-time Privacy Dashboard for users to utilize. Lastly, Samsung says that, “Samsung Internet for PC marks the first step toward a truly connected AI browsing platform that learns, adapts, and protects user data across Galaxy devices.”

How to Get Samsung Internet for PC

The Samsung Internet for PC beta will be available beginning October 30 for users in the US and Korea. Windows 11 and Windows 10 (version 1809 and above) will be supported at first, with broader expansion to follow.

