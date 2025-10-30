App Developers No Longer Forced to Use Google Play Billing

Google has taken steps to be in compliance with a recent ruling in the US, requiring them to no longer force Android app developers to use Google Play Billing. Ridiculously long story short (this all began in August, 2020), app publishers like Epic Games can now have users utilize different billing systems instead of relying strictly on Google’s.

Google’s argument is that they want to “preserve user trust and safety in the ecosystem,” but a jury felt that Google was overstepping with this. They have updated its Google Play policies which can be read below.

To ensure compliance with the injunction as of October 29, 2025, we have made the following changes for apps when serving users in the United States: Google will not prohibit a developer from communicating with users about the availability or pricing of an app outside the Google Play Store, and will not prohibit a developer from providing a link to download the app outside the Google Play Store or link to transactions.

Google will not require the use of Google Play Billing in apps distributed on the Google Play Store, or prohibit the use of in-app payment methods other than Google Play Billing. Google will not prohibit a developer from communicating with users about the availability of a payment method other than Google Play Billing. Google will not require a developer to set a price based on whether Google Play Billing is used. These updates supersede any other restrictions in our existing Payments policy for developers serving users in the United States.

You can rest assured this won’t be the last time we hear about this. Google has said it will continue to fight this ruling, even attempting to have SCOTUS hear its case. A request to pause these changes was denied by SCOTUS earlier this month.

// Google