I have been a happy Steam Deck owner for roughly a year now (I know, late to the party), but it’s been a very enjoyable time. When on a flight or lounging around on a weekend, the Steam Deck can keep me plenty busy, thanks to my favorite games like Slay the Spire and Brotato. My problem is, I always wanted a dock that could let me charge the device and also make it easier to get my games on a bigger screen. This is where the new Chizha Mount Ling Dock comes into play.

Currently up for order on Kickstarter (don’t worry, already fully funded with shipping set for January), Dockcase has designed the Chizha dock to open up the Steam Deck to so much than being a handheld. With an absolute plethora of ports, specs, SSD expansion capabilities, and even optical audio support, the designers appear to have thought of everything when creating this dock.

For specs and ports, here’s what the dock delivers: USB-C port which connects to the host (Steam Deck), expandable M.2 SSD slot with max support of 4TB, gigabit ethernet LAN port, HDMI 2.0 port (4K@60, sadly not HDMI 2.1), optical audio out, 1x USB-C port, 2x USB-A ports for peripherals, active cooling system, built-in 3-inch touchscreen for managing settings, and 100W PD. When previously researching docks for Steam Deck, not many products come close to this or even look that good in terms of design.

How I Use the Dock: Thanks to the dual USB-A ports, having Steam Deck attached to an external monitor via HDMI, then having a keyboard/mouse combo for gaming has been ideal. Having grown up with an Xbox controller in my hand, this dock has really allowed me to customize the Steam Deck gaming experience, which at first I didn’t even think about when I first got it. The dock made me think of Steam Deck as more of a console/PC gaming rig than a mere handheld that I would take on trips. And thanks to the dock’s design, you can change the Steam Deck’s sitting angle, so you can have your setup fit almost any space.

At launch, this dock will be priced at $199, but Super Early Bird pricing is still available. Backers can get this dock for only $109, which seems like an easy decision. Yes, there are other docks that support 4K output and have decent specs, but with the inclusion of optical audio support and active cooling, this dock was at least designed to take full advantage of what Steam Deck can handle. If you’re gonna do it, you might as well do it right.

And shoutout to my wife for letting me use her office (and tiny 1080p monitors) for these photos while mine is under reconfiguration.