Google Fi Kicks 50% Off Its Plans for 15 Months

Alongside all of the new features that Google announced this morning for Google Fi, they are also pushing a deal that gets you 50% off for the next 15 months. This sure sounds like a technique that Mint Mobile has done so well with, where they give you a massive discount if you lock-in for a longer period of time. However, this deal does not appear to ask you for payment upfront of the 15 months and is instead just a nice monthly discount as long as you stay active and on required plans.

50% off Google Fi promo: As of this morning, Google Fi is running this discount for new subscribers who sign-up for their Unlimited Standard or Unlimited Essentials plans. You could also be a previous customer, but to be eligible you would need to have stopped service more than 180 days before. At 50% off, you would pay $25/mo for Unlimited Standard or $17.50/mo for Unlimited Essentials on single lines. There are further discounts if you add multiple lines.

Those two plans are the middle plans of the Google Fi lineup, with Unlimited Premium holding the top spot and Flexible at the bottom. These two plans are solid, though. You get 50GB (Standard) or 30GB (Essentials) of high-speed data before your speeds are slowed to 256kbps. In other words, these are “unlimited” plans with a pretty strict limit. These plans also let you connect your cellular smartwatches at no cost, plus you get 25GB of hotspot data and data in Canada/Mexico on Standard.

As for other requirements, to qualify, you’ll need to bring your own phone when you sign-up for either of those plans. You then get the 50% discount as a bill credit for 15 months straight. And that’s pretty much it.

If you haven’t tried Google Fi, but were interested, these prices are tough to beat for what you get.

Sign-up for Google Fi