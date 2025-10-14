Google Photos Collage Creation Gets Big Improvements

Google says it has heard the complaints (or feedback) around its collage creation tool in Google Photos and is issuing several changes to make the experience faster and with more flexibility. Going forward, you should be able to make collages without having to start over as often, guess less often when picking photos, you’ll find new templates, sharing is easier, and there’s a new guide to walk you through the process.

In a short post to the Google Photos help area, there are at least 5 changes to be aware of. Here’s the breakdown from Google:

No more starting over: Ever chosen your photos only to realize the layout doesn't work? Now you can have total creative control. Directly in the editor, you can easily add or remove photos, try different layouts without ever losing your progress.

Check the possibilities first: We've fixed the guesswork of choosing photos. You can now land directly in the collage editor to find all the available templates. This way, you get inspired first and then select the right number of photos for your creation.

Fresh inspiration for your stories: We've added new modern, clean templates designed to make your photos shine. We're also excited to include new styles suited for some events.

Share your work in a single tap: We've removed the extra steps of saving and sharing with a new "Share" button directly in the editor that lets you send your collage to friends and other apps like Instagram or WhatsApp instantly.

Guidance and feedback at your fingertips: We're building this for you, and your thoughts are essential. In the three-dot menu, you can find a new "Getting started" guide to walk you through the features and an option to easily send us your feedback.

Google did not say exactly when this change is rolling out, only that it is rolling out, which we hope means immediately to all.

