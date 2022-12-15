Google Photos has a few updated collage options to bring in that new year, so if you’re feeling festive and have some photos you want to share, now might be a good time.

To see the new collage options, select a couple photos from your Google Photos library and then hit the “+” symbol. From here, hit Collage. Once you’re in the collage menu, you’ll find a whole bunch of options, including a couple designed specifically with 2023 in mind. Below you can check out me and the big homie Thor.

Go check it out.

// Google