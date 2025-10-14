An update is rolling out to the Pixel Camera on older Pixel devices that brings in Material 3 Expressive design changes. It’s not a major update, but things will look slicker and match the other apps and system elements of your Pixel phone that were previously updated.

The new Pixel Camera update is rolling out as v10.1 and the changes aren’t super obvious unless you really go looking for them. The app previously had color throughout, but now the shutter button lacks that solid outer circle, the zoom options are slightly bigger, and the selfie button is a squircle of sorts. The settings are brings more circular touch buttons, as well as toggles with checkmarks to let you know they are active. The overall organization of the settings area is more separated by category too.

Below, you can see the new design pulled from our Pixel 10 Pro XL, which has had this for some time. None of our older Pixel devices have pulled it, though, as Google is very committed to its frustratingly slow staged rollout scheme.

Google Play Link: Pixel Camera

// 9to5Google