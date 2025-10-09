Pixel 10 Pro Fold features a completely redesigned hinge system, one that has no gears. It’s a gearless hinge. This is a big deal because gears can wear down over time, as well as get crud stuck up in there. Google’s new hinge system has been designed to open and close just as good years from now as it does on day one. And yup, Google put it through plenty of drop tests, too.

Google explains the science behind the gearless hinge.

Industrial design, advanced architecture and product design teams all came together to develop the gearless hinge. Typical hinges have four gears with teeth that allow two halves of the device to rotate symmetrically as it opens and closes. The gearless hinge maintains this symmetrical motion using mechanical components called CAMs, which convert one type of motion to another. In this case, they’re converting rotational to linear motion, which allows the hinge to save some space.

That “space” saved has been put to good use. Google placed a larger battery in the 10 Pro Fold (now offering more than 30 hours of juice), plus were able to fit a larger display on the device. The internal display now measures at 8-inches, the largest in the foldable category. The cover display was also bumped up thanks to slimmed bezels, now measuring in at 6.4-inches.

And like the rest of the Pixel 10 lineup, magnets are on the backside of the device, allowing for full Pixelsnap support and magnetic wireless charging. This increases efficiency when charging, plus opens your world to a bunch of fun magnetic accessories. Examples of those can be found here and here. Lastly, Pixel 10 Pro Fold features a IP68 rating, something you don’t often see on foldables.

Pixel 10 Pro Fold is now up for sale on Google Store and likely in your favorite retailer/carrier store.

