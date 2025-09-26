Picking out new MagSafe accessories for my Pixel 10 Pro XL has been fun. After living with the Pixel 9 Pro for the past year and ditching the iPhone 15 Pro that was in my pocket the year before that, coming back to a world of magnetic accessories has given me a chance to see what’s new, to test out goods I’ve ignored (because the 9 Pro didn’t have built-in Qi2 magnets), or to pull out some old items or find uses for them once again.

If you’ve been around the site for a while, you may remember a Father’s Day gift guide we did a year and a half ago, where I shared a wallet that had become a favorite and easy recommendation. That wallet, because it has magnets, has found a new home on the back of my Pixel 10 Pro XL this year.

I’m talking about the Peak Design Mobile Wallet Slim. I originally used this wallet on an iPhone 15 Pro, but then after switching to the Pixel 9 Pro, it simply went back into my back pocket. I loved it so much that I wasn’t about to ditch it for something else just because Google’s phones in 2024 didn’t have magnets. So with the launch of the Pixel 10 Pro XL and it’s support of MagSafe/Qi2 (Pixelsnap), I’m happy to show this beauty off once again, this time stuck to the back of a non-iPhone.

For those who missed it the last time, I love this wallet because it’s slim and carries just the right amount of cards or cash. At the moment, I have my drivers license, 3 credit/debit cards, and my insurance card in there, with enough room to stash a couple of folded bills if I need to. And that’s basically how I’ve run this wallet from the beginning and it handles that number of items with ease.

The beauty of this wallet comes through its internal slide mechanism and design. As you flip open the secure magnet enclosure on its top, you pull the fabric upwards and it reveals all of your cards. Once done, you simply push those cards all back in, the fabric slides with it, and then the magnet slaps closed to keep things secure. It’s awesome. There’s also a sturdy board behind it all and the magnets that help it attach to cases or phones, assuming they also have magnets.

These magnets on the back, when attached to the Pixel 10 Pro XL, are strong enough that I can pick up the device by the wallet and it won’t come loose. While maybe not the strongest of connections, and you do have to wiggle it a bit before it fully locks into place, I’ve had no issues with it detaching over the past 2 years.

The Peak Design Mobile Wallet Slim is made of recycled (and waterproof) nylon canvas fabric that has a has somewhat of a gritty texture, yet manages to be soft at the same time. It’s masculine, for sure, in a way that feels like it’ll wear-in nicely and show a patina or that you live a life outside of your office. It’s definitely a durable material, as I’ve had my original wallet in the “Sun” color for almost 2 years now and it works as good as it did day 1. There are no tears, rips, or loose strings, plus the magnets are as good as ever.

This thing comes in several colors. After two years of use, I’m going to give up on my “Sun” version and have purchased a new “Charcoal” wallet, since it looks so clean attached to my matte black Pixel 10 Pro XL. At $50, this isn’t the cheapest wallet on the market, but it’s certainly durable, well-designed, and will last you a while.

Amazon Link | Peak Design