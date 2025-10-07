Oh, you thought that Pixel 10 Pro XL deal was good at $250 off? Samsung and Amazon have topped that by slashing $390 off the Galaxy S25 Ultra this week. Yes, I said almost $400 off the top Samsung phone on the market.

To get that insane discount, you need to do one thing – just hit that link below and the discount is there. This isn’t one of those intense trade-in programs and there are no codes to be applied, you simply choose the color of S25 Ultra you like the best and then buy it.

Amazon is listing the Galaxy S25 Ultra in most colors with 512GB storage at the $490 off price, which means paying $1,029 instead of $1,419. However, if that price sounds like too much and you don’t believe you’ll need 512GB storage, you can get the 256GB model for $350 off, which drops its starting price to $949.

This is probably the best deal of Amazon’s whatever big deal days Prime bro thing. Here’s our Galaxy S25 Ultra review for those needing a recap.

Amazon Deal Link