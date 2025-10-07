The deals just seem to keep getting better the more we go looking – the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is $400 off at minimum. Samsung’s brand new foldable of foldables is at a price I’m not sure I thought we’d see this early in its life.

Amazon is running its Prime Deal thing for the next couple of days and they’ve dropped the starting price of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 down to $1,599 with 256GB storage. Depending on the color, you may even find it cheaper and as low as $1,584.99. For those who plan to keep their multi-thousand dollar foldable for a while and need more storage, the 512GB model is also at least $400 off.

You guys know me and my dislike of most foldables, but there is something different about the Galaxy Z Fold 7. This is the first foldable in years that I could easily carry on a day-to-day basis as my phone of choice. The thickness, shape, and weight of this make it one of the most incredible pieces of technology I’ve ever held. Honestly, I cannot say enough good things about the Galaxy Z Fold 7. If I wasn’t dancing between several devices at the moment, I might even use it full time. It’s so good.

Here’s our Galaxy Z Fold 7 review for those who need a recap.

Amazon Deal Link