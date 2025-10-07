Droid Life

Pixel 10 Series Discounted Up to $250 For Prime Day

Pixel 10 Pro Review

Amazon’s annual Prime Day deals are active, and naturally, Google is taking part. Today, we have the new Pixel 10 series discounted quite well, up to $250 off on the latest models.

The Pixel 10 can be had for $649 ($150 off), the Pixel 10 Pro for $799 ($200 off), and the Pixel 10 Pro XL for $949 ($250 off). At these discounted prices, Google is essentially giving you the opportunity to upgrade to the more expensive model for free, which is quite generous.

Should you buy: For those on the fence about Google’s latest phones, there’s no need to be. They’re great phones, definitely worth the upgrade for anyone on a Pixel 8 or older. I mean, they have magnets, so automatically they should be in consideration. You can read our Pixel 10 review here, plus our Pixel 10 Pro/10 Pro XL review here.

Follow the links below to snag those saving.

Amazon Links: Pixel 10 ($649) | 10 Pro ($799) | 10 Pro XL ($949)

