Amazon’s annual Prime Day deals are active, and naturally, Google is taking part. Today, we have the new Pixel 10 series discounted quite well, up to $250 off on the latest models.

The Pixel 10 can be had for $649 ($150 off), the Pixel 10 Pro for $799 ($200 off), and the Pixel 10 Pro XL for $949 ($250 off). At these discounted prices, Google is essentially giving you the opportunity to upgrade to the more expensive model for free, which is quite generous.

Should you buy: For those on the fence about Google’s latest phones, there’s no need to be. They’re great phones, definitely worth the upgrade for anyone on a Pixel 8 or older. I mean, they have magnets, so automatically they should be in consideration. You can read our Pixel 10 review here, plus our Pixel 10 Pro/10 Pro XL review here.

