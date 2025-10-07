There is a really great Pixel Watch 3 deal available at the moment, thanks to whatever Amazon is doing this week. While the Pixel Watch 4 is days from release, the upgrades there are arguably not enough for you to skip on a 50% discount for last year’s model. Seriously, the Pixel Watch 3 is basically 50% off its original price of $350.

Pixel Watch 3 for $170: Thanks to the current Amazon Prime sale, a Pixel Watch 3 (41mm) with WiFi/Bluetooth is down to $170, which is $80 off the price that Google dropped it to when the Pixel Watch 4 was announced. However, at just a year old, this is a 48% discount from its original price from launch in 2024. That’s a great price.

If you want other models, the 45mm WiFi/Bluetooth is around $229, and the LTE variants of each start at $237 (41mm) and $285 (45mm). Almost all colors and bands are discounted, so feel free to choose what looks best to you.

Here’s our Pixel Watch 3 review from last year if you need a recap.

Amazon Deal Link