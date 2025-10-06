Droid Life

Let’s See Those Speedtests

There has been a lot of carrier news lately, with the newest headline being the naming of a brand new Verizon CEO. And since we’re on the topic of carriers, let’s go ahead and see those speedtests.

This is a call to everyone. Whether you’re on AT&T or Verizon, living in the city or out in the sticks — what kind of speeds are you currently cooking with? Along with a screenshot or just words detailing your results, let us know which carrier you’re on and what phone you’re using.

I was a bit shook by my own results. I’m north of Portland, OR and came in with a download of 884Mbps and a capped upload of 30Mbps. Considering I live in a relatively small town, those numbers impress me. It must be this new iPhone 17 Pro. Thanks, Tim Cook.

Let’s see those numbers, friends.

