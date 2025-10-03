Google is rolling out end-to-end encryption (E2EE) inside of Gmail for all recipients, even if you aren’t a Gmail user.

Listed as for Gmail client-side encryption (CSE) users, a person can now send an encrypted email to any email address, then have the receiver go through a decryption process in order to view the email. Note, the email’s subject line and recipients does not go through encryption.

This capability, requiring minimal efforts for both IT teams and end users, abstracts away the traditional IT complexity and substandard user experiences of existing solutions, while preserving enhanced data sovereignty, privacy, and security controls.

Those are certainly words.

This feature started trickling out earlier this week, but will see full rollout within 15 days, according to Google.

// Google