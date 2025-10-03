New Google Play ‘You’ Tab Rolls Out Widely

Late last month, Google announced big changes for Google Play, which included a brand new You tab and an Apps tab update. These changes now appear to be hitting users on Android.

Inside of the new You tab, users will everything that has do with them and their usage of Google Play. You’ll find curated content, your rewards, subscriptions, stats, updates, plus find ways to dive deeper into, “the topics you care about most.” Google also explained that, “You will soon be able to jump back into content you’ve already started, so you can pick up where you left off on a novel or podcast.”

We previously wrote about all of the changes that Google Play is bringing. The important thing to note is, if you want to find updates, check stats, see your content from apps or discover new things, the You tab is where to head.

Are you seeing this change in Google Play?