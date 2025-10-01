T-Mobile has been leading the charge with satellite connectivity for emergency calls and text messaging, but this week the company is listing the first satellite-ready apps for data connectivity even when you find yourself in the most rural of regions.

Apps like WhatsApp, X, and AccuWeather are getting supported for usage when off the beaten path. There seems to be good reasoning behind T-Mobile’s list of supported applications. Support for AllTrails and AccuWeather make sense, but T-Mobile lists X as a good way to stay in the loop on current events even when you’re not able to connect to a Earth-bound cell tower.

The cool part is, users don’t need to do anything special to make this work. So long as you’re on a supported plan, your phone will automatically connect to a satellite when signal is lost from a terrestrial tower. You don’t need to enable a setting or point your phone to the sky. Simply open the app and it will work as expected. However, T-Mobile notes that, “it connects exactly as they expect, only now it offers critical services, rather than full data-heavy experiences, enabling it to continue working in places no cellular towers can reach.”

T-Satellite Supported Apps

T-Life

AllTrails

AccuWeather

CalTopo

onX

X

WhatsApp

Google Messages

Find Hub

Pixel Weather

Apple Music

Apple Weather

Apple Fitness

Samsung Weather

This support is now live for customers, so long as your device supports it. To check support, see T-Mobile’s page here.

// T-Mobile