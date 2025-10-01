Gemini Just Replaced Google Assistant on Your Home and Nest Devices

We started talking about this back in August, so this news shouldn’t come as a surprise – Gemini is here to replace Google Assistant in the world of Google Home and Nest devices. The rollout will take some time, but the Gemini for Home moment has arrived.

As a part of Google’s special Home announcement party today, where they talked about the new Google Home app and the new Google Home speaker, they also shared all of the details around Gemini for Home on your Home devices.

Here’s a quick breakdown of the news you need to know:

Gemini for Home comes to every speaker, smart display, camera, and doorbell that Google has made in the last decade, replacing Google Assistant. To start, this will be available in early access for those who want to try before Google truly rolls it out to everyone. If you want early access, you’ll sign up through the new Google Home app (4.0+), tap on your profile icon, then “Home settings,” and then select “Early Access” to enroll. Once you have access, you’ll be notified.

Gemini Live is included . If you want to carry on conversations with an AI bot through Gemini Live on your Home devices, you'll be able to do that. This means brainstorming or just having conversations with a non-real person because you are bored or you could tell it a list of ingredients you have on hand to help you come up with a recipe for the night. You can even fine-tune the results it gives you to being keto-friendly or that your kids might like.

10 new and natural-sounding voices included . When Gemini takes over your home for Assistant, you'll have 10 different voices to choose from that provide "realistic pacing and intonation."

More complex questions with better answers . Since Gemini is AI, the questions or tasks you'll ask home devices can be much complex, yet still return results. From asking it to find songs from some obscure movie that you can't think of yet can describe to telling it to turn on specific lights next to objects in your home, things should get easier to do without needing to be as direct as you were previously. You can even say things like, "Set a timer for making an egg," and Gemini will pull up a timer based on info it can find without you having any idea what the amount of time is.

Gemini-powered cameras are actually smart. Your camera feeds and notifications are powered by Gemini, so that means AI descriptions of alerts that you can also search through. You can ask when your kids got home or if you left a car door open or when USPS delivered a package and it'll return that info. You can also catch-up on your day with a Home Brief feature that summarizes hours of footage into a neat little summary.

And that’s it! Gemini is coming to take over Assistant on all of your Home devices. The early access rollout starts this month with speakers and displays closer to the end of the month. Google did not say when the full rollout is going down, but it could be a while.

