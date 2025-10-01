Google has a lineup of three new wired camera devices for your household available this morning, the Nest Cam Indoor (3rd Gen), Nest Cam Outdoor (2nd Gen), and Nest Doorbell (3rd Gen).

Unlike the new Google Home Speaker, all three of these devices are actually purchasable today, with the Cam Indoor priced at $99, Cam Outdoor at $149, and Nest Doorbell at $179. Each camera is outfitted with 2K video, as well as Gemini smarts, but buyers will need a monthly subscription for all features to be accessible.

Nest Cam Indoor: Google highlights the 2K video support at both day and night, which allows for higher details, plus the ability to crop videos and zoom in on exactly what you want to see without additional quality loss. Beyond the upgraded sensor, it’s all about Gemini. Out of the box, buyers get 2K video support, the ability to zoom and crop, intelligent alerts, activity zones, and 6 hours of event previews, but should you choose to pay $10/month, then the real goodies get unlocked.

For $10/month, users unlock 30 days of video history, smarter intelligent alerts, alerts with zoomed-in previews, automation creation assistance, as well as whole-home history. Want to spend $20/month? You’ll get 60 days of history, 10 days of 24/7 continuous video history, AI-powered descriptive notifications, search video history with the help of Gemini, event descriptions, as well as Daily Summaries. Do note, one subscription is for all of your supported devices, so that’s a positive.

Nest Cam Outdoor: Google details the same 2K sensor for the Outdoor model of this camera. That means improved video detail and the ability to zoom/crop. Built to withstand wind, snow, and rain, the housing is made from 26% recycled plastic. All of the same Gemini-powered features mentioned for the Indoor model apply to the Outdoor model, too.

Nest Doorbell: And yes, the Nest Doorbell (wired) is also getting the 2K and Gemini upgrade. The important thing to note is system compatibility. This doorbell requires a 16-24VAC, 10-40VA rated doorbell transformer and chime (both sold separately), so you may need to replace existing hardware. You can view this compatibility checker to see if your system can handle the power this doorbell demands.

Before researching purchase on these cameras, we recommend researching the new Google Home Premium subscription. To really get the good features out of this new hardware, Google is requiring that monthly commitment. That may not be for everyone, as there are still other options on the market that don’t require a monthly cost.