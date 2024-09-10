Samsung’s Galaxy S24 series launched in late January. We’re now about 8 months removed from that and already the internet is doing its thing with Samsung’s next flagship device for 2025. Thanks to a collab between @Onleaks and Android Headlines, we’re getting our first potential look at the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

The renders show what appears to be a very large, flat device with a camera system that looks nearly identical to what we have on the Galaxy Z Fold 6. Interestingly, the renders don’t do a great job of detailing the expected S Pen slot, which is an important aspect for the Ultra line. It has been rumored that Samsung is internally debating bringing back the Note moniker for its S Pen-toting devices, so that’s something to keep an eye on.

And when we say a flat device, we mean super-duper flat. Besides the 4 rounded corners, each side looks flat, including the backside and frontside. If the Galaxy S25 Ultra ends up looking like this, it should feel different in hand from any previous Galaxy device. Honestly, it looks like it would feel like a little brick, which is meant as a good thing.

Rumored specs are said to include Samsung’s 200-megapixel rear camera, Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset, and 5,000mAh battery. It’s a safe bet this will also launch with Android 15 and run the latest version of One UI, complete with a fresh suite of AI-powered tricks.

Thoughts on this design? We’re liking it so far.

// Android Headlines