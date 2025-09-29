Google shared today that two of the best features on Pixel phones are gaining access within Android Auto in the near future. Specifically, both Call Screen and Call Notes will be available through Android Auto to help with unwanted calls and also takes notes from them.

They only suggested that Call Notes will come to Android Auto “later this year,” without a timeline given for Call Screen, although that could just mean at the same time. They also didn’t provide screenshots on how this might work or look, so yeah, a is a mystery at the moment.

However, Call Screen is one of the best Pixel phone features of all time, because it allows you to send spam or mystery or unwanted calls to an AI assistant to get thoroughly annoyed by. Honestly, it’s become my favorite trolling phone feature for calls I didn’t ask for. As for Call Notes, these should allow Gemini to take notes of calls for you as you drive, to provide you with summaries after the fact. That sounds super handy as I type it out.

We’ll let you know the minute these rollout.

