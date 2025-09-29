Need a good Galaxy Z Flip 7 deal to start the week? Samsung has a pretty good discount on their smallest foldable, whether you have a device to trade or not.

This Galaxy Z Flip 7 discount takes up to $600 off instantly with a trade-in or you can slap $150 off with no trade. As their most screen-heavy flip phone yet, that will hopefully allow you to keep the device closed more often, this thing is a stunner in the world of flip phones.

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 offers the biggest cover screen display yet from Samsung, a large 4300mAh battery, new Exynos 2500 chip powering it, 12GB RAM, dual cameras, and Android 16 out of the box with 7 years of updates on the way. In the flip phone space, there are few as good as the Z Flip series, especially when you can get one for $600 off.

To get $600 off, Samsung is asking you to trade-in a Galaxy Z Flip 6 or Fold 6, plus you can save $560 with a Galaxy S25+ trade. There are several phones at $500 (like the Flip 5), with values dipping from there (Check your trade-in value). At $600 off, you are looking at a pricet-you-pay-today of just $499. Or again, you can trade nothing and just get $150 off.a

Samsung Deal Link