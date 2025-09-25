Pixel Buds Pro 2 Get Huge New Update

When Google was talking the talk about the Pixel 10 series last month, they also announced a new color of the Pixel Buds Pro 2 as well as a pretty major update that was on the horizon. That update, which brings a handful of big new features, is rolling out starting today to your Pixel Buds Pro 2.

The new update was announced as v4.467, with enhancements to audio and the Gemini experience. Specifically, Google is bringing Adaptive Audio that is more aware of your surroundings in order to dynamically reduce volume of unwanted noises and sounds as you take in music or podcasts or whatever. You’ll also find Loud Noise Protection that could reduce sudden loud noises that we’d all rather not destroy our ears and head gestures that can answer calls or reply to texts (Ex: a nod or head shake) or decline, all without lifting a finger. And finally, Google is making Gemini Live session sound even clearer, even when you are in noisy environments.

Here’s the list of new stuff in Google’s words:

Adaptive Audio: Adaptive Audio keeps you aware of your surroundings while dynamically reducing the volume of unwanted noises and sounds. Whether you’re out walking, cycling, on the metro, or at the gym, you can stay alert while still enjoying your music, podcasts, and audiobooks.

Adaptive Audio keeps you aware of your surroundings while dynamically reducing the volume of unwanted noises and sounds. Whether you’re out walking, cycling, on the metro, or at the gym, you can stay alert while still enjoying your music, podcasts, and audiobooks. Loud Noise Protection: When a loud noise occurs suddenly, your earbuds help reduce its volume to protect your hearing. This means a nearby fire truck’s loud siren won’t blare in your ears at maximum volume.

When a loud noise occurs suddenly, your earbuds help reduce its volume to protect your hearing. This means a nearby fire truck’s loud siren won’t blare in your ears at maximum volume. Head gestures for calls and texts (3) : Manage calls and text messages without lifting a finger. Head gestures allow you to control your Pixel Buds with simple head movements. Nod to answer a call or reply to a text, or shake your head to decline; making it a truly hands-free experience.

(3) : Manage calls and text messages without lifting a finger. Head gestures allow you to control your Pixel Buds with simple head movements. Nod to answer a call or reply to a text, or shake your head to decline; making it a truly hands-free experience. Clear Gemini Live interactions in noisy environments: Communicate with your Gemini Live clearly, even in a noisy environment. Advanced audio processing prioritizes your voice and eliminates background noise so your conversations with Gemini Live are uninterrupted, even when others are talking around you.

To get the update, you’ll head into the Pixel Buds app>More settings>Firmware update. Since this update is rolling out, you may not see it right away and will instead have to check back every couple of days.

// Google