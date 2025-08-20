Google’s Pixel 10 series is essentially the first major Android phone line-up to truly embrace Qi2 wireless charging by building the magnets into the phone. We all know that Samsung found a little carve-out for their “Qi2 Ready” nonsense on Galaxy S25 and Fold 6, where they got to use the branding without putting in the work, so Google is here to show them how it should have been done.

Pixel 10 series, Qi2, and Pixelsnap: Google is calling their Qi2 support “Pixelsnap,” because a world without branding isn’t a world tech companies know how to live in. So when you see “Pixelsnap” on something, that means it’s an official Qi2 product from Google or is at least officially supported. But in the end, this also means your Pixel 10 can access the wide range of MagSafe products that were first built for Apple devices, because Apple is a part of Qi2.

That said, Google is launching a range of Pixelsnap accessories:

Pixelsnap Charger ($39.99): A classic wireless charging puck that sticks to the back of a Pixel 10. It charges at up to 25W on the Pixel 10 Pro XL or 15W on the Pixel 10/10 Pro.

($39.99): A classic wireless charging puck that sticks to the back of a Pixel 10. It charges at up to 25W on the Pixel 10 Pro XL or 15W on the Pixel 10/10 Pro. Pixelsnap Charger with Stand ($69.99): Takes the Pixelsnap Charger and holds it in a charger stand to let your device sit at a better angle for viewing. When attached, the Pixel 10 series can attach at any orientation and even display screensavers, photos, the weather, and let you control smart home devices.

($69.99): Takes the Pixelsnap Charger and holds it in a charger stand to let your device sit at a better angle for viewing. When attached, the Pixel 10 series can attach at any orientation and even display screensavers, photos, the weather, and let you control smart home devices. Pixelsnap Ring Stand ($29.99): This isn’t a charger, but is instead a magnetic ring attachment that lets you prop your phone up to take calls, watch movies, etc.

($29.99): This isn’t a charger, but is instead a magnetic ring attachment that lets you prop your phone up to take calls, watch movies, etc. Pixelsnap Cases ($49.99 – $69.99): Google is releasing Pixelsnap Cases for all Pixel 10 devices, including the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. They will come in all of the colors of each phone and include magnets that can attach to other Pixelsnap or MagSafe/Qi2 accessories.

All of the new Pixelsnap accessories are up for pre-order today and arrive August 28.

