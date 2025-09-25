Samsung September Updates Roll Out to These Devices

As we roll into September and Google already released their big quarterly update and Pixel Feature Drop, Samsung is now blessing its still-supported phone line-up. Samsung September updates are rolling out to several devices.

To start, we have the Galaxy S23 series seeing updates, but I’d imagine many more will get this update in the coming days. We’ll be sure to continue adding to this post and others. The update for the S23 is just a September security patch and nothing else noteworthy.

Galaxy S23 : S911USQS6DYI3

: S911USQS6DYI3 Galaxy S23+ : S916USQS6DYI3

: S916USQS6DYI3 Galaxy S23 Ultra : S918USQS6DYI3

: S918USQS6DYI3 Galaxy S23 FE: S711USQS6DYH2

The Galaxy Watch 6 also saw an update to start the month and those new builds are as follows:

Galaxy Watch 6 : R935USQS1BYH1 (40mm) / R945USQS1BYH1 (44mm)

: R935USQS1BYH1 (40mm) / R945USQS1BYH1 (44mm) Galaxy Watch 6 Classic: R955USQS1BYH1 (43mm) / R965USQS1BYH1 (47mm)

UPDATE 1: The Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 are now getting updates that include “performance improvements” in addition to the new security patches.

Galaxy Z Fold 7 : F966USQU4AYI1

: F966USQU4AYI1 Galaxy Z Flip 7: F766USQU4AYI1

UPDATE 2 (9/18): Fresh updates now live for the Fold 5 and Flip 5 too.

Galaxy Z Fold 5 : F946USQS6EYI1

: F946USQS6EYI1 Galaxy Z Flip 5: F731USQS6EYI1

UPDATE 3 (9/25): The following devices should all have the Samsung September update now.

Galaxy S21 FE : G990USQSJHYI3

: G990USQSJHYI3 Galaxy S21 FE (2022) : G990U2SQSHHYI3

: G990U2SQSHHYI3 Galaxy S22 : S901USQS8FYI2

: S901USQS8FYI2 Galaxy S22+ : S906USQS8FYI2

: S906USQS8FYI2 Galaxy S22 Ultra : S908USQS8FYI2

: S908USQS8FYI2 Galaxy Z Flip 4 : F721USQS8HYI1

: F721USQS8HYI1 Galaxy Z Fold 4: F936USQS8HYI1

To check for updates, navigate to Settings>System updates>Check for system updates. If the update is there, you can tap “Download now” and follow the on-screen instructions to install it.

// Verizon