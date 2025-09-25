Samsung September Updates Roll Out to These Devices

As we roll into September and Google already released their big quarterly update and Pixel Feature Drop, Samsung is now blessing its still-supported phone line-up. Samsung September updates are rolling out to several devices.
To start, we have the Galaxy S23 series seeing updates, but I’d imagine many more will get this update in the coming days. We’ll be sure to continue adding to this post and others. The update for the S23 is just a September security patch and nothing else noteworthy.
- Galaxy S23: S911USQS6DYI3
- Galaxy S23+: S916USQS6DYI3
- Galaxy S23 Ultra: S918USQS6DYI3
- Galaxy S23 FE: S711USQS6DYH2
The Galaxy Watch 6 also saw an update to start the month and those new builds are as follows:
- Galaxy Watch 6: R935USQS1BYH1 (40mm) / R945USQS1BYH1 (44mm)
- Galaxy Watch 6 Classic: R955USQS1BYH1 (43mm) / R965USQS1BYH1 (47mm)
UPDATE 1: The Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 are now getting updates that include “performance improvements” in addition to the new security patches.
- Galaxy Z Fold 7: F966USQU4AYI1
- Galaxy Z Flip 7: F766USQU4AYI1
UPDATE 2 (9/18): Fresh updates now live for the Fold 5 and Flip 5 too.
- Galaxy Z Fold 5: F946USQS6EYI1
- Galaxy Z Flip 5: F731USQS6EYI1
UPDATE 3 (9/25): The following devices should all have the Samsung September update now.
- Galaxy S21 FE: G990USQSJHYI3
- Galaxy S21 FE (2022): G990U2SQSHHYI3
- Galaxy S22: S901USQS8FYI2
- Galaxy S22+: S906USQS8FYI2
- Galaxy S22 Ultra: S908USQS8FYI2
- Galaxy Z Flip 4: F721USQS8HYI1
- Galaxy Z Fold 4: F936USQS8HYI1
To check for updates, navigate to Settings>System updates>Check for system updates. If the update is there, you can tap “Download now” and follow the on-screen instructions to install it.
