During the Made by Google event last week, we got our very first look at the upcoming Gemini-powered speaker from Google and Nest. Now, we’re seeing the entire Nest lineup for 2025, which should be hitting the market soon.

There are four new devices in total, at least from what this leak shows. There’s the new Google Home Speaker, Nest Cam Indoor, Nest Cam Outdoor, and Nest Doorbell. All four devices are essentially upgrades to products that already exist, with exception to Google Home Speaker which we’ll go ahead and say is a new device as it’ll be the first Gemini-powered smart speaker that Google has launched. We think that’s worthy of its own family tree.

The smart speaker is said to feature 360-degree audio, Gemini Live support, and Sound Sensing which can listen for specific things while you’re away, such as glass breaking or smoke alarms.

For the cameras, let’s start with the Nest Cam Indoor. Photoed in red (Berry) above, it’s reported to feature 2K resolution, as well as Gemini support. The upped resolution will support better zooming and cropping capabilities, plus Google is said to be expanding video previews to the past three hours. Nest Cam Outdoor is getting the same 2K and Gemini upgrades, along with enough storage to allow for videos saves of up to 1 hour, as well as having three hours of event video previews. Nest Doorbell is also reported to be getting the 2K resolution bump.

Powered by Gemini, Google will introduce a new Daily Summaries feature for these devices. The feature will show you a summary of recorded events from the day. You know, like a daily recap of the neighborhood happenings from perspective of yours cameras. Seems cool enough.

We don’t yet have pricing for any of these devices or an exact launch date, but we assume it’s soon.

