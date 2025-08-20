Huge news this afternoon, on top of the Pixel 10 announcement and Android 16 QPR2 Beta 1 release, Google has confirmed that Gemini is coming to replace Google Assistant on the company’s lineup of smart speakers and displays.

Slated for early access release in October, “Gemini for Home uses the advanced reasoning, inference and search capabilities of our most capable models, making it both more powerful and easier to use than Google Assistant,” the company explained in a blog post. Basically, anything Assistant can already do, Gemini will be able to do it, plus users will have access to Gemini Live for real-time conversations.

Google provides a fun example of how Gemini Live can be useful, with a user saying, “My dishwasher isn’t draining. Can you walk me through some simple troubleshooting steps to see if I can fix it on my own?” Funny enough, I can answer that one for you — No, you can’t fix it on your own.

The big sell here is that Gemini is more contextual. Instead of speaking basic commands to your Google Home device, you can be a bit more free in how you talk to Gemini and give it more complex commands like, “turn off the lights everywhere except my bedroom.” Not just that, but you can give multiple commands at once like, “Dim the lights, and set the temp to 72 degrees.”

Google says that there will be free and paid versions, though, the company doesn’t provide specifics on that aspect. We want to assume that anyone already paying for upper Gemini tiers will get whatever Google offers as part of their package, but we don’t know yet.

// Google