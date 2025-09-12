It took us a while, as it always does, but our review for the Pixel 10 Pro/Pro XL and Pixel 10 are now up in case you need a bit of Friday reading material. We’re fans of all of the new Pixel 10 devices, but clearly pointed out the similarities between Google’s newest and last year’s Pixel 9 series. While I’d certainly still recommend the Pixel 10 over most phones on the market, that doesn’t include those who own a Pixel 9, as the upgrades just aren’t as meaningful to them.

That said, we asked you a couple of weeks ago which new Pixel device you were pre-ordering and bunch of you said you were picking up a Pixel 10 Pro XL or Pixel 10 Pro. A number of you also mentioned pre-ordering a Pixel Watch 4, which still has a month before it releases. Fewer of you than I expected said you were leaning towards the regular Pixel 10.

Like us, you’ve now had the devices in your possession for some time and have played with Magic Cue, the cameras, tasted Material 3 Expressive, and have hopefully slapped the device onto some Qi2 or MagSafe magnets.

What are you thoughts today? Loving the Pixel 10 Pro? Have regrets? Have you been able to get Magic Cue to work at all? Let us know.