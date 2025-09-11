Google today announced that Gmail is getting purchase and delivery updates in a special section at the top of your inbox. Honestly, I feel like I’ve had this in my personal Gmail account for weeks (month+?) and didn’t realize it was new, but it is! It’s official now.

Google is actually adding a new “Purchases” tab to the side menu of your Gmail inbox. This is an area where you can track all of the items it believes are purchases you’ve made that are worth tracking. That Purchases tab has also come with a summary card that can live at the top of your inbox that will say things like “Arriving soon” and then list out packages that are shipping your way.

You can see both of things below.

Google says that this new summary area is updated when packages are set to arrive within 24 hours, will include buttons to get you to tracking info, and a “More details” option will take you into the email for more info.

Again, I’ve had this in my personal Gmail inbox for some time and just assumed it was a feature I forgot to report on, so I’m glad to see it official and rolling out to everyone on mobile and the web starting today. It’s pretty handy if you order a bunch of sh*t online that you probably don’t really need.

// Google