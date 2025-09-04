Galaxy S26 Family Photo Causes Online Commotion

It was back in July when we saw a report claiming that Samsung was making big changes for the 2026 lineup of Galaxy devices. The report claims Samsung was axing the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+, opting instead for a lineup consisting of a Galaxy S26 Pro, Galaxy S26 Edge, and Galaxy S26 Ultra. Samsung hasn’t confirmed these plans, but with our first potential look at these devices now hitting the web, things are heating up.

Courtesy of a well established online reviewer over on Twitter, what we have above in the image is three dummy units. They are presumably made from CAD measurements, which are typically used to supply accessory makers. Regardless, what we think we see is the Galaxy S26 (Pro), Galaxy S26 Edge, and Galaxy S26 Ultra.

At first glance, the thought is, “Umm, that’s an iPhone 17 in the middle.” If you are someone who follows Apple rumors, the iPhone 17 is suspected to feature a rectangular camera housing on its backside, extremely similar to the design seen in this image. It’s really not even a stretch, so I understand why online residents are literally saying, “What is Samsung thinking?!”

As for the Galaxy 26 (Pro) and S26 Ultra, they appear to be solid evolutions from the existing Galaxy S25 series. However, we can see there is this circular outline on the backside of each device. Qi2 magnets for charging, possibly? Yes, please.

I’ll go ahead and let you all share your thoughts below. These are dummy units and may not even be an accurate reflection of what Samsung is planning. No reason to waste fuel lighting torches when we’re still a ways from launch. After all, gas is expensive these days.

