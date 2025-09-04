Circle to Search is already a good way to translate languages on your screen, but thanks to a change that goes live this week, it’s getting better.

Users can now long press the home button (or navigation bar) to fire up Circle to Search, then tap “Translate” and press “scroll and translate.” Before this change, you’d have to restart the translation process every time you scrolled or the content on the screen changed. Now, scroll away and watch as all of the words get translated. The future is sweet.

You can view the update in action below. It will begin rolling out this week first to select Galaxy phones, then to other phones that support Circle to Search.

// Google