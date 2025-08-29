You Can Get a Pixel 10 Pro for Free

The Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL are all available from the typical retailers as well as all major US carriers. In fact, you can just walk into Best Buy or a Verizon store and they’ll have the full line on the shelf, ready for you to test out and decide if it might be your next phone. And should you decide to make it your next, we would typically recommend that you buy the unlocked version to keep it free from any carrier locks, but we also understand that carriers run the industry in the US and they have some tempting offers – like free Pixel 10 phones.

Free Google Pixel 10 Pro: So yeah, if you don’t mind accepting a long-term contract with your current carrier, you can get almost every single new Pixel 10 device for free or very cheap. Both Verizon and AT&T will give you a Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, or Pixel 10 Pro XL for $0 per month, while T-Mobile is doing up to $1,000 off all of those same phones. The offers are certainly worth considering.

So how does a “free” phone work? We’ve talked about this for years now (and we still don’t love the idea), but all of these carriers will give you a phone for “free” as long as you sign a contract with them for 2 to 3 years. They make you sign-up for a monthly device payment plan and then credit you the cost of the payment each month for the length of the contract that covers the price of the phone. It sucks, but it also gets you a phone for “free” as long as you stick with the carrier for 24 to 36 months.

Most of these carriers will require you to be on their best or newest unlimited plans in order to qualify, they can ask for you to trade-in a quality device to get the full discount too, and yeah, carriers like Verizon are doing 3-year terms now instead of 2-year.

Verizon’s deal : Verizon appears to have 2 deals running and depending on your plan, you may see different offers. They are/were running a free Pixel 10 series promo (up to $1,200 off) that would get you the device without a trade-in, but mostly required you to be on their Unlimited Ultimate plan. For some on older plans, they were also able to take advantage, but may have needed a trade-in. Thankfully, Verizon is taking almost any trade-in and will give you the full discount. Do keep in mind that Verizon requires a 3-year contract in order to take advantage. You’ll have to sign-in to your account (here) see which offers they are giving you.

AT&T's deal : Through AT&T, you also have to sign a 3-year contract in order to get a free phone, but they'll get it to you pretty easily. You can trade-in any former Pixel device (even the original Pixel) and get the full $1,250 off on a Pixel 10 Pro XL. They do require that you be on their higher-end plans, according to the fine print, which would be at minimum the AT&T Unlimited Starter SL. Like with Verizon, you'll likely need to sign-in (here) to your account to check for specific offers.

T-Mobile's deal: This one might be the least generous of the three, but at least T-Mobile will only ask that you sign a 2-year contract. They are topping out the promo at $1,000 off with a trade-in (here), so you can't get a Pixel 10 Pro XL for free. You could get the regular Pixel 10 or Pixel 10 Pro for free, though.

What should you do? If you don’t see yourself leaving your carrier within the next 2-3 years and believe you would hang onto a Pixel 10 Pro XL for that long, this is a really good deal depending on the carrier. Google might still have the best Android phone on the market with the Pixel 10 series and you can, at least technically, get one for free.