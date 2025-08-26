Gemini Image Editing Gets a Big Upgrade

Google is rolling out a “major upgrade” to image editing in the Gemini app for all users. This upgrade is “designed to make photos of your friends, family and even your pets look consistently like themselves” as you ask Gemini to edit them in silly or obscure ways.

This new image editing power is a part of Gemini 2.5 Flash Image, which is codenamed “nano-banana.” It’s available to use for all Gemini users, but if you use it professionally, it does have a cost of $30 per 1 million output tokens.

What makes this an upgrade? Google says that the image editor is now better at maintaining a character’s likeness from one image to the next, to ensure they look more real and not just a touch off as so many AI images do. This new editor can also combine photos, so you could take a picture of you and another of your cat and have Gemini combine them into something wild. You can continuously edit images too, like adding more items to a blank room to make it full and in your style or get really nutty by combining two items and telling Gemini what your vision of that could be.

The blog posts below go deeper and show examples. Have fun, AI image people.

// Google | Google DeepMind