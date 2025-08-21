Secretly, alongside yesterday’s Pixel 10 series announcements, Google adding a new app listing on Google Play for the Google Password Manager. This can be installed on all Android phones, as far as I can tell, and it gives you a true and dedicated shortcut to your passwords.

I describe it as a dedicated shortcut, because this doesn’t appear to be an actual app. If you install this and then check its app info page through the app switcher, it just opens up Google Play Services, and that sort of makes sense. You all have Google Password Manager on your devices as a part of Google Play Services, which you can access by simply searching on your phone for “passwords.”

Still, this gets you an icon in your app drawer that can be easily accessed there or by adding to your home screens. We’ll take it.

Google Play Link: Google Password Manager