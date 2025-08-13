We’re all quite certain by now that Google will introduce its lineup of Pixelsnap accessories alongside the Pixel 10 lineup on August 20, with the company fully embracing the Qi2 standard and its magnetic goodness. Thanks to another new dump of images, we’re getting eyes on every color of the inbound Pixelsnap cases for both the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro.

To go along with the images, we recently discovered an online retailer with Pixelsnap cases already posted, so we have marketing material directly from Google that details the features.

According to the listing, the cases protect against drops and scratches, with each case drop tested for, “hundreds of hours to ensure it won’t fail you in unexpected everyday moments.” Also mentioned, “Users can switch to wireless charging and everything that comes with it. The Pixelsnap case works with a variety of magnetic accessories, including chargers, cases, and mounts, so you can easily snap on and off.”

For those curious about the materials, this is a soft silicone case, made from 45% recycled materials. On the inside you’ll find a microfiber lining to ensure your Pixel 10 stays scratch free. For colors, Pixel 10 will have Indigo, Obsidian, Limoncello, and Frost. Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL will have Moonstone, Jade, and Porcelain.

From the listing we saw, each case was listed at roughly 45€, but that could easily change and doesn’t mean we should expect them to cost $45 here in the US. However, somewhere around $40-$50 would be our guess.

One more week, friends.

// Nieuwe Mobiel