Samsung is now selling both the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 as Certified Re-Newed, allowing buyers to get in the foldable action without having to spend new-phone prices to do so.

Outfitted with genuine Samsung parts, the phones receive new batteries and a one-year warranty, meaning you can enjoy the confidence of like-new flagship performance for a heckuva lot less paper. For example, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 starts at just $1,169 for the 256GB model, while the Z Flip 5 starts at only $649.

For those with a trade-in device, Samsung will still take that. Surprisingly, buyers can save up to $866 off the price of a Z Fold 5 when trading in select phones. That brings your total down to $303 for the Z Fold 5. That seems fine, but you have to have a very nice to trade in.

We like the Re-Newed program. There is no reason that older phones can’t find new homes and be used for a long time. It warms out hearts.