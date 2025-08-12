Visible understands that the idea of a traditional family is changing. These days, Chosen Families are on the rise, meaning you might be living with people who aren’t related. Much like the rent, Visible is now letting you have a family plan where everyone is in charge of their own account and bill, while still getting savings.

Called Inner Circle, customers can create a Circle with anyone, whether it be friends, family, neighbors, roommates, or anybody. There’s no family structure required. You simply connect accounts without connecting payments and each individual is in charge of their portion.

According to Visible, up to 7 members can join for $25/month on an unlimited 5G plan and premium plans (access to 5G UWB) save $5/month with 2+ members. You can mix and match plans or join and leave at any point without affecting others in the Circle.

Inner Circle goes live August 21. Get your peeps ready.

// Visible