Picked up a Galaxy Watch 8 or Galaxy Watch 8 Classic in recent weeks? Your first update is here!

Galaxy Watch 8 update: The LTE model models of the Galaxy Watch 8 and Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, as well as the Galaxy Watch Ultra are all receiving updates in the US this week. We have the build numbers for you below and Verizon says that these updates include “performance improvements for your device.” That’s it. And honestly, that’s about all we should expect following launch, assuming they also tossed in any minor bug fixes that might have come out of the box.

Galaxy Watch 8 : L335USQU1AYG4 (44mm) / L325USQU1AYG4 (40mm)

: L335USQU1AYG4 (44mm) / L325USQU1AYG4 (40mm) Galaxy Watch 8 Classic : L505USQU1AYG4 (46mm)

: L505USQU1AYG4 (46mm) Galaxy Watch Ultra: L705USQU1BYG2 (47mm)

To check for the update, open the Galaxy Wearable app on your phone, head into Watch Settings>Watch software update>Download and install.

// Verizon