Is this Pixel 10 leak situation getting ridiculous with close to 2 weeks to go before Google’s launch event? Yeah. Still want to see more? Yeah? OK! We have what appear to be official Pixel 10 series specs on a promo picture that you might see from a retailer who slipped up early, as retailers so often do with Google’s upcoming hardware devices.

Pixel 10 Pro specs: The leak arrives from @evleaks, who shared several pictures of all of Google’s devices, as well as images like the one below with specs tables. Most of these specs have already leaked, these images just add an official-looking spin on it all.

In the table here, you can see confirmed display sizes of 6.8″ and 6.3″ for the Pixel 10 Pro XL and the Pixel 10/Pixel 10 Pro. We’re also getting confirmations on 16GB RAM for the Pro models, as well as 12GB RAM for the regular Pixel 10. We can see the “Pro” 50MP wide/48MP ultra-wide/48MP telephoto lens setup for the Pro phones, along with a 100x zoom feature. The Pixel 10 will indeed have an “Advanced” triple camera for the first time with a 48MP/13MP/10.8MP setup for wide/ultra-wide/telephoto.

Maybe more importantly, this screen once agains suggests that Google has built-in Qi2 magnetic charging in the Pixel 10 series. This might not be that fake Qi2 that Samsung keeps sticking to that requires a case in order to magnetically attach to Qi2 accessories. Google is calling it “Pixelsnap wireless charging” and says here that it is “Qi2-certified.” Not “Qi2-ready,” but certified.

And to wrap up the Pixel 10 series, below are some of the specs for the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. We get numbers of 8″ and 6.4″ for the Fold’s two displays, a 20x zoom in the “Advanced” triple rear camera (not “Pro” even though it’s a Pro phone), 16GB RAM, and 24+ hour battery life. Nothing wild is revealed here.

Are you seeing enough to upgrade to a Pixel 10 Pro in a few weeks? I’m getting there.