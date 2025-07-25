Facer, the Wear OS watch face app downloaded by over 10 million users, announced big changes this week. The big news centers around WFF (watch face format) support on Wear OS 6, battery improvements, many new watch faces, and more.

The Android development team announced earlier this year that it would be moving towards supporting only the Watch Face Format and removing support for AndroidX / Wearable Support Library (WSL) watch faces, so this move by Facer makes perfect sense. As part of it, Facer highlights both direct syncing of faces from the Facer app to your watch, plus a more intuitive, simplified setup process for Wear OS 6 users.

Also awesome, Facer says users will experience better battery life than ever. As detailed, “Wear OS 6 users will see significantly improved battery life on all faces, with super-low power consumption on designs marked with the green lightning bolt. Never worry about Facer causing extra drain on your Wear OS watch again.”

Those looking to brand their watch with a watch face from their favorite IP will also enjoy this news: New watch faces from 100s of IPs, such as Spongebob, DOOM, Atari, Call of Duty, MVMT, NASA, Barbie, Hot Wheels, and more. Personally, the first face I try will be the Spongebob one.

To check out the new and improved Facer for yourself, have at it.

