I have yet to have an opportunity to tour a cellphone manufacturing plant, and until then, I’ll have to settle for YouTube videos. As we know, many production facilities keep their processes locked away, so you can’t ever watch a phone go from nothingness to a little supercomputer in your pocket, but a video from FRAME has changed that for me.

The YouTube channel got to tour a Samsung Galaxy facility a few years ago (we assume), as the Galaxy Note 9 was getting produced. While it’s not a new phone, there is still plenty of insight to be seen, especially with regard to Samsung’s recycling and utilization of ocean plastics. It’s one of its better initiatives, so I was happy to see it highlighted.

We get to watch things get smelted, molded, shaped, tested, and packaged. It really was the whole process, which again, I’ve never seen before. There is no talking either, just raw footage with a bit of text to read for each step.

Want to watch Samsung birth a Galaxy? Watch it below, it’s worth it.