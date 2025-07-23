New Qi2 25W Wireless Charging Coming to “Major” Android Smartphones

The initial introduction of Qi2 in 2023 to the world has been mostly a bust. The standard was created as a way for all smartphones and accessories to adopt magnetic alignment wireless charging, basically using Apple’s MagSafe technology. Unfortunately, none of the smartphone makers we wanted to quickly adopt the tech have. Samsung, Google, and OnePlus have all ignored it, causing the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) to create a fake “Qi2 Ready” version that let them all work-around the hard work needed to make it truly happen.

Android phones with Qi2 25W: Today, the WPC is back to introduce the next version of Qi2 called “Qi2 25W.” They promise that “major Android smartphones” will have Qi2 25W, along with Apple’s next iPhones. Do we believe that? Heh, sure.

The new Qi2 25W is also called Qi v2.2.1 and was in testing in a limited launch for “fourteen devices, receivers, and transmitters” prior to this announcement. Full-scale certification testing is now open to those not a part of that limited launch.

The big story here, outside of a possible Android connection, is that Qi2 25W brings 25W wireless charging speeds as a standard. The previous 15W wireless charging in Qi2 was apparently not fast enough. The WPC saw too many manufacturers creating their own faster wireless charging protocols and wanted to stop that in order to create better interoperability.

Which Android phones will have Qi2 25W? The WPC didn’t say. There is always a chance that Google’s Pixel 10 line has it, but that also seems so soon. Maybe Samsung’s Galaxy S26 line will? Or maybe OnePlus and the OnePlus 14 will jump on it first? We hope all of them do.

// Wireless Power Consortium (pdf)