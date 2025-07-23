Google announced today that Photos users can turn their photos into videos using AI. To spread the love, they have also announced the same thing for YouTube Shorts creators. You’ll simply upload a photo to YouTube, then Veo 2 can have some fun and generate a whole storyline for you around the photo.

Google says, “This feature instantly transforms any static photo from your gallery into a dynamic Short. Your pictures have stories and now you can bring them to life!” Mind you, the stories are fictional and we hope that they are labeled as such, but nevertheless here we are.

Making them is easy enough and it’s completely free to use for the time being.

How to Use Veo 2

Open the main YouTube mobile app Tap the ➕ (create) button On the bottom left, tap “Add” for the media picker Select your image At the top, select “Photo to video” then one of the provided suggestions Tap “Create video” then choose your video settings and upload from there!

More Generative Effects for YouTube Shorts: YouTube is also including a way to generate effects for your videos. With this, you can quickly take a selfie video and then generate effects to make it really interesting. For example, you can be walking on a city street and then generate yourself going underwater.

There are lots of tools to play with, and again, it’s all free to use for now. Go have some fun, but do responsibly.

// YouTube