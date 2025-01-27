The Galaxy S25 is here with all of the proper specs to carry Samsung through 2025 as their flagship S series and that now includes meeting the criteria for next-generation wireless charging. The Samsung Galaxy S25 series is apparently one of the first in the world to support Qi2.1, although we aren’t sure how big of a deal this is just yet.

This new Qi2.1 standard was first revealed at CES a few weeks ago and may not be all that much different from Qi2. It introduces a new tech that involves a moving coil to help lock-in perfect alignment for wireless charging and that may be about it.

What does this mean then for Samsung, which is technically a Qi2 device, yet doesn’t have magnets built in? Probably nothing new. We know that the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) has essentially carved out a space for companies like Samsung to be able to say “Qi2 is here!” without going all-in. As an example, Qi2 was supposed to require built-in magnets for phones, yet for the moment, the WPC is allowing phone companies to add magnets via official cases (like this one). It’s a silly work-around allowed by the company who says this on its Qi2 explainer page:

The Qi v2.0 standard will unify the wireless charging industry under one global standard, eliminating consumer confusion and enabling greater device interoperability.

I bolded that part about eliminating consumer confusion, because the WPC is already allowing for consumer confusion with only the 2nd Android device adopting Qi2. It’s a bad start for what is supposed to be the new industry standard. Can you imagine people buying phones like the Galaxy S25, not being able to stick them to magnetic chargers without a case and thinking, “What is happening? They said Qi2!” And then the WPC boss is like, “Well technically it is Qi2, but only with a special case attached.” Good confusion!

Anyway, the WPC has apparently announced somewhere that the Galaxy S25 series also has Qi2.1 support, which is the next extension or step for Qi2.

