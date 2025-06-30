Samsung is beginning the rollout of One UI 8 Beta 3 rollout in specific markets, with the US population of beta users sure to be getting it soon. If you own a Galaxy S25 model device, you’ll want to be watching out for it this week.

Inside, users are getting treated to quite a few bug fixes, as well as a new Galaxy AI feature. For bug fixes, Samsung lists corrected keyboard issues, S Pen fixes, various software stabilization issues, plus overlapping issue corrections. You can view all of the fixes below.

For new features, the good people at SamMobile note AI-generate birthday cards via Now Brief. When an upcoming event hits Now Brief, such as a birthday, you’ll be asked if you’d like generate a digital birthday card. That’s sweet, Samsung.

What’s Inside One UI 8 Beta 3

Fixed the overlap issue between the status bar of the Recents app and the running app menu in specific status of NaviStar

Fixed the issue that the keyboard input occur only when reboots on the Security folder PIN input screen

Improved the issue that intermittently lengthen loading time when entering Mode / Routine menu

Fixed text input (swipe to type) error using gesture on keyboard screen

Fixed text input (S Pen to text) error with S Pen

Added back screen preview to Laboratory

SW stabilization through updates to many apps

Many other improvements

Rumor is that Beta 3 will be the final beta before a public release of One UI 8. If that’s the case, Samsung fans have much to look forward to.

// @tarunvats33 (X) | SamMobile