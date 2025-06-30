Samsung is beginning the rollout of One UI 8 Beta 3 rollout in specific markets, with the US population of beta users sure to be getting it soon. If you own a Galaxy S25 model device, you’ll want to be watching out for it this week.
Inside, users are getting treated to quite a few bug fixes, as well as a new Galaxy AI feature. For bug fixes, Samsung lists corrected keyboard issues, S Pen fixes, various software stabilization issues, plus overlapping issue corrections. You can view all of the fixes below.
For new features, the good people at SamMobile note AI-generate birthday cards via Now Brief. When an upcoming event hits Now Brief, such as a birthday, you’ll be asked if you’d like generate a digital birthday card. That’s sweet, Samsung.
What’s Inside One UI 8 Beta 3
- Fixed the overlap issue between the status bar of the Recents app and the running app menu in specific status of NaviStar
- Fixed the issue that the keyboard input occur only when reboots on the Security folder PIN input screen
- Improved the issue that intermittently lengthen loading time when entering Mode / Routine menu
- Fixed text input (swipe to type) error using gesture on keyboard screen
- Fixed text input (S Pen to text) error with S Pen
- Added back screen preview to Laboratory
- SW stabilization through updates to many apps
- Many other improvements
Rumor is that Beta 3 will be the final beta before a public release of One UI 8. If that’s the case, Samsung fans have much to look forward to.
// @tarunvats33 (X) | SamMobile
