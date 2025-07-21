Pixel Watch Gets a Surprise July Update to Fix Emergency Bug

When Google released the June update for the Pixel Watch, they excluded LTE models of each watch in Japan and Singapore. Today, they’ve released updates for watches in those countries with a new build of Wear OS.

For those of you in Japan and Singapore with LTE versions of the Pixel Watch, Pixel Watch 2, or Pixel Watch 3, you should soon receive an update to build BW1A.250605.004.J2.

This update, according to a community post from Google, includes all of the features from the June Pixel Watch update, plus a fix for emergency calling. That fix is for emergency calling on cellular (ECC) when a watch is SIMless and only in Bluetooth tethered mode.

If you’d like to check for the update, try this old Wear OS update trick.

// Google