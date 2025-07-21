For most launches, Samsung rewards folks who pre-order with early shipments that often arrive before the official launch date. For the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Watch 8, the in-store date was supposed to be July 25. However, once again, we are seeing devices ship with expected arrivals at least a couple of days early.

Galaxy Z Fold 7 orders ship early: We have pre-orders in for both the Galaxy Watch 8 and Galaxy Watch 8 Classic and both have already shipped. While my Galaxy Z Fold 7 order (Yes, I did it!) has not yet shipped, I won’t be surprised if it does here shortly. Many on reddit are seeing their orders ship, with a bunch of shipping notifications arriving today.

According to our UPS tracking, these devices are actually on the move too. This isn’t one of those situations where Samsung creates a UPS label that activates tracking, only to hold the device for days without actually shipping it. For both of our watches and a bunch of other pre-orders for the Fold 7, UPS has packages at their Texas facilities and are actively moving them. We should have devices on Wednesday and Thursday, which is what many with Fold 7 orders are seeing as well.

For those who have not yet pre-ordered, we should have our Galaxy Z Fold 7 review up this week.

Thinking of pre-ordering like I did? You can still get free double storage, big instant trade-in discounts, and more. Pre-order here.