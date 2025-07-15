OnePlus has two more announcements for the summer: a brand new 2-in-1 SuperVOOC charger for its phones and watches, as well as the Plus Mind AI tool destined for the OnePlus 13 series.

The charging cable is sweet, priced at $29.99. It can charge your OnePlus smartwatch at speeds of 10W while simultaneously charge your smartphone at speeds of 67W with a compatible brick. When used alone, it can charge your phone at speeds of 80W. Compare that to everything we get from Google and Samsung and it’s night and day.

The cable is on sale today via OnePlus’ website at 5pm Pacific.

Plus Mind AI is a tool coming to OnePlus 13 phones (13 and 13R). Accessed via a 3-finger swipe down on your phone, Plus Mind will analyze whatever is on your screen, then offer appropriate actions such as adding things to your calendar. OnePlus describes a couple of use cases for Plus Mind in its press release for the feature.

A user who uses a three finger swipe up on a picture of an event poster will automatically be prompted to add the event date into their calendar, while Plus Mind also captures all the key data and adds it into the user’s Mind Space on their OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R. Meanwhile a three finger swipe up on a fashion website will prompt Plus Mind analyze what it sees on the page and summarize the looks on display. Then, a user can easily rediscover this information in their Mind Space later and return to the webpage with a single tap.

Following a software update which should hit supported models in the next couple of weeks, users will find the new Mind Space app where they can access all of the aforementioned information.

OnePlus has future plans for the AI, too. Explained in the release, some features like AI Translation and AI Perfect Shot, are already available in select markets and coming to more soon. Whether folks are onboard or not, AI is coming to your phone and there isn’t much you can do about it.

If you got yourself a OnePlus 13 model, you can expect this update in the coming weeks.