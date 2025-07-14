Google appears to be working on an updated version for Pixel’s At a Glance feature, the virtually unremovable widget that lives on the home screen of Pixel devices. While you can disable it, it doesn’t actually remove the date portion, so news that Google is working to increase its usefulness is welcomed.

Detailed by the good people at Android Authority, the updated version will be called Gemini Space, tied directly into Google’s AI system. Discovered inside of the latest Android Canary build, Gemini Space was able to be activated on a Pixel 9, showing sports card and a birthday wish for someone’s upcoming birthday.

Future cards are said to include finance details as well as a Daily Hub. Currently, Samsung’s Now Bar and Now Brief (what we assume Daily Hub is inspired by) show all of these same things. It uses AI to provide weather info, parking spot reminders, Maps integration, detail calendar events, plus show you news and YouTube videos. It’s been improved since initial release, though, it’s still not a feature I’ve worked into my daily usage.

Google hasn’t yet made any of this official, but obviously it’s getting worked on. Maybe we see it launch on the Pixel 10 lineup or as a Feature Drop later this year? We’ll keep you posted.

